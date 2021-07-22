JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,972 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Taseko Mines worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,720,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.