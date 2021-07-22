JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $495,000 Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of C&F Financial worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 103.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

