JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,885,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $3,941,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMYI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DMYI opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

