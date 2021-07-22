JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 188,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,277. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

