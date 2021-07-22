JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,635.56 ($47.50).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,960.50 ($38.68) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,241.25.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

