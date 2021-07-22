JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,928 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

