Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 30 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75.

About Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

