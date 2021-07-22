Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,625 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 6,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

