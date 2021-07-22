K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.95.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.