Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $176.75 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.