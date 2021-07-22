Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,945. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 420.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

