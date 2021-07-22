Karpus Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,275,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,814,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,727,000.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

