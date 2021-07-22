Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 62,619 shares of company stock worth $625,616 over the last 90 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

