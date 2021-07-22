Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,626 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

