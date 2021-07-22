Karpus Management Inc. Raises Position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBW. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter.

NBW stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

