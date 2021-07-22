Karpus Management Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of DHBCU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

