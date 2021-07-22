Karpus Management Inc. Takes $500,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

