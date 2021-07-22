Katalyo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,223.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $965,510.22 and $54,223.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.95 or 1.00107856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

