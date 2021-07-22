KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €64.00 ($75.29).

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 31,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

