Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PWP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Shares of PWP opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.