Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 185.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,317 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.