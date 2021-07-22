Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,175 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,175 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $15,028.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $343,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

