Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.45

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.45 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 121.61 ($1.59), with a volume of 7016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.70 ($1.55).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Kerry Group from £131 ($171.15) to £133 ($173.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £215.03 million and a P/E ratio of 37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.58.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

