KeyCorp Raises Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $90.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

CVLT stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

