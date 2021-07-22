KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,235.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $4,235.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00106649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.74 or 0.99814453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,269 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

