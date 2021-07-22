Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.75 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.23.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$20.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

