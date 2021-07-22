Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KXS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.50.

TSE:KXS traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$164.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,726. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$224.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

