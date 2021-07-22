Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 267,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,166. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

