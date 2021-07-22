Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

