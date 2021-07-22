Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $277,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 761.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 479.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300,132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 399,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

KC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,259. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

