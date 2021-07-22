Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,402,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,832,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOT remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,288. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

