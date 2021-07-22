Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $3,916,000.

GigCapital4 stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 3,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,049. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

