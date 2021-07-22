Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

Shares of K opened at C$7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.75. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The stock has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 6.66%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.