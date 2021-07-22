Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Kirby comprises 5.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $111,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.