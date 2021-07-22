Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Kirin alerts:

Shares of Kirin stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirin has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirin (KNBWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.