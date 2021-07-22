Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NYSE KL traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 15,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

