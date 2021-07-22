Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 16,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

