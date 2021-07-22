Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.59.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

