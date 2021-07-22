Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

KNX stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 44,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,421. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

