Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.