Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $174.39 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $142.94 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $174.39 or 0.00540013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00106376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00142111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,222.54 or 0.99781461 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

