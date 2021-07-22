L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L Brands were worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

