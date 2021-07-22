LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0052 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $375,272.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00143827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.65 or 1.00111959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.