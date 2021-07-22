L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

