Lambda Price Tops $0.0101 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and $3.24 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00846879 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,704,281 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

