Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 156,840 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,840 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 6.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $30,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,604. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

