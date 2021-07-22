Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $440.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

