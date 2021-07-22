Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

