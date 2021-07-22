Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

Shares of LVS traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

