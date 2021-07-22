Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LVTX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $42,903,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

